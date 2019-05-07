Público
Himno de España Nápoles recibe con el himno franquista a Felipe VI y a su padre Juan Carlos I

La XIII cumbre de Cotec Europa se inauguró con un coro de voces blancas que, por equivocación, interpretó el himno de España con la letra que el poeta granadino José María Pemán había compuesto antes de la Guerra Civil por encargo de Primo de Rivera.

Felipe y Juan Carlos, con el presidente Mattarella.

Felipe y Juan Carlos, con el presidente Mattarella. | EFE

Felipe VI, acompañado del rey emérito Juan Carlos, participó ayer en la XIII cumbre de Cotec Europa, celebrada en Nápoles. Un foro orientado al debate sobre los retos a los que tiene que hacer frente la administración pública. La ceremonia, en el Teatro San Carlos, uno de los más famosos del mundo, se iniciaba con un coro que interpretó el himno de España con la letra escrita por el poeta granadino José María Pemán.

La Sanitansamble Orchestra de Nápoles y el coro de voces blancas del teatro interpretaron el himno de Europa para, a continuación, hacer lo mismo con el himno de cada uno de los tres países: España, Italia y Portugal. El primero fue el de España, y tras los primeros compases musicales, los niños se dispusieron a cantar la letra que Pemán había compuesto antes de la Guerra Civil por encargo de Primo de Rivera

La letra decía: "¡Viva España!Alzad los brazoshijos del pueblo españolque vuelve a resurgir.Gloria a la Patriaque supo seguirsobre el azul del marel caminar del sol.¡Triunfa, España!Los yunques y las ruedascantan al compásdel himno de la fe.Juntos con elloscantemos de piela vida nueva y fuertede trabajo y paz".

Al finalizar la interpretación, autoridades y asistentes ovacionaron con un gran aplauso al coro, como hicieron de la misma forma posteriormente tras escuchar los himnos nacionales de Portugal e Italia, mientras Felipe VI,perplejó, no sabía como reaccionar

De inmediato, según informaron fuentes de la Casa Real española a Efe, el presidente italiano pidió disculpas a Felipe VI y a Juan Carlos y les explicó que se había tratado de un error de la organización del evento. 

