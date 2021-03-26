WashingtonActualizado:
Un niño migrante de nueve años murió tras ser hallado inconsciente por agentes fronterizos estadounidenses en el río Grande, que divide Estados Unidos de México. El niño fue encontrado con su madre y un hermano de tres años, ambos también inconscientes, en una isla del lado mexicano del río por la zona de Del Río (Texas, EEUU) el pasado día 20, de acuerdo con un comunicado de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos.
Los agentes administraron los primeros auxilios y trasladaron a los migrantes a territorio estadounidense, donde la mujer y el más pequeño de los niños recuperaron la consciencia. El otro menor, sin embargo, no despertó y fue declarado muerto más tarde por profesionales médicos en Eagle Pass (Texas). La Patrulla Fronteriza no aportó en su comunicado más detalles sobre las causas de la muerte o las circunstancias del suceso.
La madre tiene nacionalidad guatemalteca y sus dos hijos mexicana. La frontera entre Estados Unidos y México vive en las últimas semanas un crecimiento en la llegada de migrantes, muchos de ellos menores no acompañados o familias.
Según fuentes gubernamentales citadas por los medios, la Patrulla Fronteriza estadounidense tiene bajo su custodia alrededor de 5.000 menores de edad, mientras que los albergues del Departamento de Salud acogen actualmente a unos 15.000 niños que han cruzado la frontera sin compañía de sus padres, madres o tutor legal.
