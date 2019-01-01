Un hombre de 21 años ha sido detenido tras perpetrar un atropello masivo este martes en una concurrida calle de Tokio que ha dejado nueve heridos y que él mismo ha definido como un ataque terrorista, según informa la prensa local.
El incidente se ha producido en la calle Takeshita, en el distrito de Harajuku, que es popular entre los jóvenes y turistas, alrededor de las 0:10 horas (16:10 hora española), en un momento en que la calle estaba cortada al tráfico en previsión de las celebraciones de Año Nuevo. Uno de los heridos, un adolescente, se encuentra en estado crítico, según la agencia Kiodo.
El detenido, Kazuhiro Kusakabe, huyó del lugar de los hechos pero ha sido detenido media hora después por la Policía en un parque cercano bajo la sospecha de intento de asesinato, según la agencia nipona.
Según la misma fuente, el joven ha dicho a la Policía que había cometido un acto terrorista en represalia "contra el sistema de pena de muerte", sin precisar alguna ejecución especial.
Kusakabe también ha dicho a la Policía que había conducido desde la prefectura de Osaka, en el oeste del país, y que pretendía matar a los peatones a los que ha arrollado. Los agentes han encontrado un bidón de keroseno en el vehículo, que según el agresor pretendía emplear para quemar el coche, que era alquilado.
En 2018 hubo quince personas que fueron ejecutadas en Japón. Trece de ellas, integrantes de la secta Verdad Suprema, habían recibido la pena capital por su responsabilidad en el ataque con gas sarín en el metro de Tokio de 1995.
