Ocho empleados de la minera Vale, detenidos por la rotura de la presa en Brasil que causó 160 muertos

La rotura ha provocado 160 muertos y alrededor de 150 desaparecidos, según fuentes judiciales.

Ocho empleados de la minera Vale son detenidos tras la rotura de la presa en Brasil. -EFE. Archivo

Búsqueda de personas tras la rotura de la presa -EFE. Archivo

Ocho empleados de la compañía minera Vale fueron detenidos este viernes en el marco de las investigaciones por la rotura de una presa en Brasil que ha causado por el momento más de 160 muertos y unos 150 desaparecidos, informaron fuentes judiciales.

Las detenciones se produjeron en los estados de Río de Janeiro, Sao Paulo y Minas Gerais a petición del Ministerio Público regional de Minas, el cual precisó que el objetivo de la operación es "investigar la responsabilidad criminal por la rotura de la presa".

(Habrá ampliación)

