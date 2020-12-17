Estás leyendo: Los países de la UE empezarán a vacunar contra la covid-19 entre el 27 y el 29 de diciembre

Así lo ha adelantado en una rueda de prensa el ministro de Salud de Alemania, Jens Spahn, y ha confirmado más tarde la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen.

Una enfermera enseña el bote de la vacuna de los laboratorios Pfizer/BioNTech contra la covid-19
Una enfermera enseña el bote de la vacuna de los laboratorios Pfizer/BioNTech contra la covid-19. Thais Llorca / EFE

Los países de la Unión Europea empezarán sus campañas de vacunación contra el coronavirus entre el 27 y el 29 de diciembre, siempre que la Agencia Europea del Medicamento dé su visto bueno a la candidata de Pfizer y BioNTech
el próximo lunes y la Comisión Europea confirme la autorización para su comercialización en los días siguientes.

Así lo ha adelantado en una rueda de prensa el ministro de Salud de Alemania, Jens Spahn, y ha confirmado más tarde la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, en un breve mensaje en Twitter que no precisa qué Estados miembro serán los primeros en activar sus campañas.

"Es el momento de Europa. Los días 27, 28 y 29 de diciembre empezará la vacunación en la UE. Protegemos a nuestros ciudadanos juntos. Somos más fuertes juntos", ha expresado Von der Leyen.

El portavoz de Von der Leyen, Éric Mamer, ha explicado que la distribución de la vacuna no empezará hasta el 26 de diciembre, siempre condicionado a la autorización los días previos, y que después los Estados miembros deberán organizarse para administrar las dosis.

También ha querido subrayar que Bruselas no considera tan relevante el hecho de que el arranque coincidiera en los Veintisiete "en un único día", sino el valor de un "esfuerzo coordinado" para combatir la pandemia.

