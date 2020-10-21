Estás leyendo: El papa Francisco apoya por primera vez la unión civil entre personas homosexuales

El papa Francisco apoya por primera vez la unión civil entre personas homosexuales

El pontífice confirma en un documental que "las personas homosexuales tienen derecho a estar en una familia". 

El papa Francisco ha expresado en un documental presentado este miércoles en el Festival de cine de Roma que las personas homosexuales deben estar protegidas por las leyes de unión civil, siendo esta la primera vez que un pontífice realiza una declaración en favor de los derechos de los homosexuales.

El documental, realizado por el cineasta ruso Evgeny Afineevsky, recoge, entre otros aspectos, la postura del papa sobre la comunidad LGBT que se aleja de la opinión oficial de sus predecesores en el Vaticano. 

"Las personas homosexuales tienen derecho a estar en una familia. Son hijos de Dios y tienen derecho a una familia. Nadie debe ser expulsado o sentirse miserable por ello", dice en el documental titulado Francesco.

