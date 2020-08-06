El Papa nombra a seis mujeres en el organismo que supervisa las finanzas del Vaticano

CIUDAD DEL VATICANO,Actualizado:
El Papa Francisco nombró a seis mujeres, incluida la antigua tesorera del príncipe británico Carlos, en el consejo que supervisa las finanzas del Vaticano.
Los nombramientos efectuados en una de las oficinas más importantes de la Santa Sede son una nueva iniciativa del Papa por cumplir las promesas de mejorar el equilibrio de géneros que hizo hace años, aunque grupos de mujeres se han quejado de la lentitud en efectuar los cambios.
Francisco ya ha nombrado mujeres como viceministra de Relaciones Exteriores, directora de los Museos Vaticanos y subdirectora de la Oficina de Prensa del Vaticano, además de otras cuatro como consejeras del Sínodo de Obispos, que prepara grandes encuentros.
Pese a todo, los nombramientos del jueves se convirtieron en la vez en que se nombran más mujeres de una vez en puestos en el Vaticano.
El Consejo para la Economía, compuesto anteriormente solo por hombres, tiene 15 puestos. Un cardenal es el coordinador y los otros 14 puestos están divididos a medias entre miembros del clero y laicos.
Tras los nombramientos del jueves, seis de los siete integrantes de la parte laica serán mujeres: dos británicas, dos alemanas y dos españolas, mientras que el único miembro masculino es italiano.
Una de las británicas, Leslie Jane Ferrar, fue tesorera del príncipe Carlos entre 2015 y 2017 y ahora ocupa varios puestos no ejecutivos y de administración, según el Vaticano. La otra, Ruth May Kelly, fue secretaria de estado de educación y transporte y ministra para la mujer y la igualdad en el gobierno laborista de 2004-2008.
Las otras cuatro mujeres tienen historiales en negocios, banca y la academia.
