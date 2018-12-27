Público
Pedro Sánchez viaja a Mali para visitar a las tropas españolas 

Es su primer viaje para visitar a las tropas como presidente del Gobierno. Ha partido a primera hora de este miércoles para conocer el trabajo que hacen las tropas españolas dentro de la misión de la Unión Europea (EUTM Mali), dedicada a asesorar y preparar al ejército maliense en la lucha contra el terrorismo yihadista.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez 8d), a su llegada hoy al portaeronaves Juan Carlos I en la Base Naval de Rota (Cádiz), donde ha realizado por videoconferencia el tradicional mensaje navideño a las tropas españolas en las distintas misiones en el exterior. EFE/Pool Moncloa/Fernando Calvo

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, viaja rumbo a Mali para visitar al contingente español desplegado en ese país de África Occidental. Sánchez también tiene previsto mantener un encuentro con el primer ministro del país, Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga.

El jefe del Ejecutivo, a quien no acompaña en este viaje la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ha partido a primera hora de esta mañana hacia Mali para conocer el trabajo que hacen las tropas españolas dentro de la misión de la Unión Europea (EUTM Mali), dedicada a asesorar y preparar al ejército maliense en la lucha contra el terrorismo yihadista.

El destacamento español de esta misión tiene su base en Koulikoro y lo forman 293 efectivos. Además, Sánchez mantendrá un encuentro con miembros del contingente español del Destacamento Marfil que se trasladan a Mali con motivo de esta visita.

El Destacamento Marfil tiene su base en Senegal y da apoyo aéreo a las misiones de la UE en Mali y el Sahel. España participa en él con 58 efectivos. Un total de 3.025 militares y guardias civiles españoles participan en este momento en dieciséis misiones en el extranjero.

A todos ellos, y a los 10.000 que han estado en alguna de estas misiones a lo largo de 2018 ofreció Sánchez el pasado 24 por la mañana el tradicional mensaje navideño del presidente a las tropas. Un mensaje en el que destacó la "notable" contribución de las tropas españolas a la paz y la estabilidad internacional.

