Una ballena que fue encontrada muerta varada en una playa en el sureste de Filipinas tenía 40 kilos de plástico en el estómago, informó hoy la prensa local.
El cetáceo, de la especie zifio o ballenato de Cuvier, apareció el viernes en la orilla del mar del municipio de Mabini, en la provincia de Valle Compostela, y se le sometió a una autopsia el domingo. Entre los artículos que se hallaron dentro del estómago, figuran 16 sacos de arroz, una lona de plástico utilizada en las plantaciones de banano y bolsas de la compra.
La autopsia fue realizada por personal de la Oficina de Pesca y Recursos Acuáticos de la provincia, dirigida por la doctora Elaine Belvis y el biólogo marino Darrell Blatcheley.
Se trata de la mayor cantidad de plástico encontrada en una necropsia realizada en ese centro a una ballena, que ingieren erróneamente el plástico que hay en el mar pensando que se trata de comida, explicaron. Blatchley explicó que en los diez años que lleva examinando ballenas y delfines muertos, la mayoría murieron por culpa de la basura plástica ingerida.
