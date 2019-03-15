Público
Plástico Coca-Cola produce más de tres millones de toneladas de plástico al año

Esta cifra ha sido revelada por la Fundación Ellen MacArthur con el objetivo de empujar a otras empresas a mostrar sus datos sobre el uso de este material.

Acción de Greenpeace contra el plástico. / Greenpeace

La compañía estadounidense Coca-Cola produce al año más de tres millones de toneladas de plástico, el equivalente a 200.000 botellas fabricadas con este material al minuto, según reveló este jueves un informe de la Fundación Ellen MacArthur.

La organización, con sede en el Reino Unido, busca con este documento empujar a compañías y Gobiernos a hacer más para atajar el problema de la contaminación que produce el plástico.

Un total de 150 empresas se han comprometido a reducir el uso de
este material

Un total de 150 empresas se han comprometido a reducir el uso de este material en el marco de la campaña, pero la fundación lamenta que empresas como Pepsi, L'Oreal o H&M nunca han desvelado cuánto plástico utilizan.

Coca-Cola forma parte de las 31 compañías, entre las que también se incluyen Nestlé, Colgate, Unilever o Burberry, que han decidido revelar exactamente cuánto plástico utilizan. La firma estadounidense, que nunca antes había facilitado este dato, cifró en más de tres millones de toneladas la cantidad de plástico que utilizó en 2017. En el caso de Nestle fueron 1,7 millones de toneladas, Colgate 287.000, Unilever 610.000 y Burberry 200.

La Fundación Ellen MacArthur señaló este jueves que estas revelaciones unidas al compromiso de reducir el uso de plástico contribuyen a aumentar la transparencia alrededor de este material y los esfuerzos para combatir su desperdicio y la contaminación que provoca.

Con todo, matizó que aún queda mucho por hacer en este sentido y recordó que su campaña busca eliminar el plástico innecesario en envases, fomentar el reciclaje y crear una economía circular alrededor del plástico.

