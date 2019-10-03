Público
Francia Un policía herido grave tras un ataque con cuchillo en una comisaría de París

El agente se encontraba en una escalera del edificio cuando ha sido atacado por el agresor, que ha sido "neutralizado" por otro policía con su arma.

Policía en la Torre Eiffel, en una imagen de archivo. / REUTERS - PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Un policía ha resultado herido de gravedad este jueves por un hombre armado con un cuchillo que ha irrumpido en la Prefectura de Policía en París, según informa la cadena BFMTV.

El agente se encontraba en una escalera del edificio cuando ha sido atacado por el agresor, que ha sido "neutralizado" por otro policía con su arma, de acuerdo con la cadena de televisión, que precisa que habría también otra "víctima colateral" gravemente herida. Por el momento no hay más detalles sobre las circunstancias o los motivos del atacante.

(Habrá ampliación)

