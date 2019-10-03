Un policía ha resultado herido de gravedad este jueves por un hombre armado con un cuchillo que ha irrumpido en la Prefectura de Policía en París, según informa la cadena BFMTV.
El agente se encontraba en una escalera del edificio cuando ha sido atacado por el agresor, que ha sido "neutralizado" por otro policía con su arma, de acuerdo con la cadena de televisión, que precisa que habría también otra "víctima colateral" gravemente herida. Por el momento no hay más detalles sobre las circunstancias o los motivos del atacante.
(Habrá ampliación)
