Rescatada una mujer al caer de un crucero y pasar 10 horas en el mar Adriático

Una mujer británica ha sido rescatada después de pasar 10 horas en el mar Adriático al caer de un crucero. La afectada, Kay Longstaff, de 46 años de edad, fue trasladada al hospital de Pula en Croacia y se encuentra fuera de peligro, según informa The Guardian.
Longstaff se desplomó del crucero Norwegian Star a unos 100 kilómetros e la costa de Croacia en la noche del sábado. La búsqueda comenzó cuando el personal del crucero se percató del suceso sobre las seis y media de la mañana del domingo. La mujer fue encontrada a las 9.40 horas a unos 1,3 kilómetros del lugar donde cayó.
"Tengo mucha suerte de estar viva. Me caí de la parte de atrás del Norwegian Star y estuve 10 horas en el agua hasta que estos chicos maravillosos me rescataron", relató la mujer a los medios locales de Croacia.
Un rescatador aseguró, según el testimonio de la afectada, que la mujer tuvo más resistencia a esta terrible experiencia por su práctica de yoga, y además se puso a cantar para no sentir el frío.
