El partido de la ultraderechista Marine Le Pen derrotó en las europeas a la lista del presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, por apenas nueve décimas, una victoria inferior a la que preveían las encuestas y que amortigua algo el golpe para el actual mandatario, según los resultados definitivos del escrutinio.
La Agrupación Nacional (RN, por sus siglas en francés) de Le Pen consiguió 5,28 millones de votos (23,31%), algo más de 200.000 que la lista Renacimiento de Macron (22,41%), con una participación del 50,1%, muy por encima del 42,4% registrado hace cinco años.
Esto quiere decir que RN se hace con 22 escaños en la Eurocámara por 21 de los "macronistas", aunque ambos empatarán a 23 parlamentarios una vez se produzca la salida de los representantes británicos cuando se consume el brexit.
El resultado de Europa Ecología Los Verdes fue un 13,47% de las papeletas, más de tres millones de votos
El resultado final de la gran revelación del domingo, Europa Ecología Los Verdes, es todavía mejor que el que le daban las proyecciones de voto de los institutos demoscópicos y finalmente obtuvo un 13,47% de las papeletas, más de tres millones de votos.
En el capítulo de los fracasos, la lista conservadora de Los Republicanos se queda finalmente con un resultado del 8,4%, menos de dos millones de votos para un descalabro histórico del centro-derecha francés.
También La Francia Insumisa de Jean-Luc Mélenchon obtuvo un respaldo muy inferior al esperado y alcanzó un 6,31%, 1,42 millones de sufragios.
Mientras, los socialistas lograron su objetivo de entrar en el Parlamento Europeo, algo que las encuestas ponían en duda, con un porcentaje muy similar a la izquierda radical de Mélenchon (6,19%).
