Según el titular de Sanidad, Mijaíl Murashko, los médicos y los docentes serán los primeros en recibir esta vacuna, y está previsto que a partir del próximo 10 de agosto sea enviada a las regiones rusas.

Las pruebas clínicas de la vacuna contra la covid-19 desarrollada por el Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Epidemiológicas y Microbiología Gamalei de Rusia han concluido y comienza la etapa de registro, informó hoy el ministro ruso de Sanidad, Mijaíl Murashko.

"La vacuna contra el nuevo coronavirus desarrollada por el centro Gamalei concluyó las pruebas clínicas y ahora se preparan los documentos para su registro", dijo Murashko, citado por TASS.

Según el titular de Sanidad, los médicos y los docentes serán los primeros en recibir esta vacuna, y está previsto que a partir del próximo 10 de agosto sea enviada a las regiones rusas.

"Tenemos previsto que la campaña de vacunación más amplia, que se sumará paulatinamente al nuevo sistema de atención, comience en octubre", dijo.

El ministro añadió que la segunda vacuna rusa, desarrollada por el centro Véctor, se encuentra actualmente en el proceso de pruebas clínicas y afirmó que el Ministerio de Sanidad espera "en los próximos mes y medio o dos meses" recibir otras dos solicitudes de permiso para la realización de pruebas clínicas de nuevas vacunas.

La víspera, el principal epidemiólogo de Estados Unidos, Anthony Fauci, dijo que espera que China y Rusia "estén realmente probando" las vacunas contra la covid-19 que desarrollan "antes de administrarlas a alguien".

Fauci hizo estas declaraciones después de que las autoridades rusas indicaran la próxima aprobación de la vacuna contra el nuevo coronavirus, adelantándose a EEUU.

Rusia registra una discreta mejoría de la situación de la pandemia de la covid-19. Desde el pasado 20 de julio la cifra de nuevos contagios se mantiene por debajo de los 6.000 y hoy solo se han reportado 95 fallecidos, 66 menos que el día anterior.

Durante la última jornada se informó de 5.462 nuevos casos, 1.356 (24,8 %) asintomáticos, mientras 8.114 pacientes fueron dados de alta.

Desde que comenzó la pandemia, en Rusia han enfermado 845.443 personas y han muerto 14.058, lo cual la sitúa en el cuarto lugar a nivel mundial por número de contagios, superada por Estados Unidos, Brasil y la India. 

