Salvamento Marítimo rescató este miércoles a 208 migrantes que navegaban en tres pateras por el mar de Alborán mientras trataban de llegar a las costas españolas, dijeron el jueves las autoridades.
El rescate se produce mientras España se prepara para la llegada de un barco de la Armada con 15 migrantes rescatados por la ONG Open Arms tras un prolongado enfrentamiento con las autoridades italianas que les vetaban el desembarco.
Salvamento Marítimo dijo el jueves que los migrantes, de origen subsahariano, fueron rescatados de tres pateras y trasladados a los puertos de Málaga (132) y Almería (76).
En lo que va de año hasta mediados de agosto, 18.018 migrantes han llegado a España, según datos del Ministerio del Interior, lo que supone un descenso del 39% frente al mismo periodo del año anterior.
La llegada de migrantes irregulares desde Oriente Próximo y el Norte de África a la UE ha caído desde un millón en 2015 a 141.500 personas el año pasado, según datos de la ONU.
Se estima que unas 15.000 personas murieron o desaparecieron en el peligroso viaje por mar durante el mismo periodo.
