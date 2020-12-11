El presidente Pedro Sánchez ha tirado balones fuera al ser preguntado si la Casa Real debería de dar alguna explicación de las cuentas del emérito, en la rueda de prensa posterior a la cumbre europea. El jefe del Ejecutivo ha insistido en que "las explicaciones se dan no solo con la palabra, sino también con hecho". Ha defendido que el rey Felipe VI ha modernizado la Corona y ha dado pasos en aras de la transparencia y adaptarse al mundo actual.

"No se está juzgado a instituciones, se está juzgando a personas, al igual que no se juzga al parlamento, sino a un parlamentario", ha matizado. Sánchez ha insistido en que el rey emérito no tiene ninguna causa abierta con la justicia. "Es importante respetar la presunción de inocencia y ser conscientes de que la democracia está funcionando", ha lanzado, para añadir que la "prensa está informando, los tribunales están trabajando y la Agencia Tributaria está haciendo sus investigaciones, porque no tiene ni más ni menos derechos y obligaciones fiscales que otros".

Así, ha aprovechado para reivindicar la monarquía parlamentaria. "El partido Socialista defendió con una enmienda la República y la perdimos", ha recordado, para añadir que "desde entonces, asumimos el pacto constitucional, en su integridad, y no a cachos". Momento que ha aprovechado para pegar un tirón de orejas al líder del Partido Popular, por su oposición a renovar el órgano de los jueces, el Consejo General del Poder Judicial. Ha adelantado que en los próximos días llamará a Pablo Casado para cerrar este asunto lo antes posible.

(Habrá ampliación)

