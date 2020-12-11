Estás leyendo: Los países de la UE fijan su meta de reducción de emisiones en al menos un 55% para 2030

Los países de la UE fijan su meta de reducción de emisiones en al menos un 55% para 2030

"Europa es líder en la lucha contra el cambio climático. Hemos decidido reducir nuestras emisiones de efecto invernadero al menos un 55 % para 2030", escribió en Twitter el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Charles Michel.

10/12/2020.- Activistas climáticos ponen una tarta falsa con motivo de los cinco años que cumple el Acuerdo de París.
Los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de la Unión Europea acordaron este viernes fijar en un 55% su posición negociadora para la reducción de emisiones de efecto invernadero para el año 2030 respecto a los niveles de 1990, tras una maratoniana madrugada de negociaciones.

Los países deben negociar ahora este porcentaje con la Comisión Europea y el Parlamento Europeo antes de fijar el objetivo final.

