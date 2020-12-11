Los países de la UE fijan su meta de reducción de emisiones en al menos un 55% para 2030

madridActualizado:
Los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de la Unión Europea acordaron este viernes fijar en un 55% su posición negociadora para la reducción de emisiones de efecto invernadero para el año 2030 respecto a los niveles de 1990, tras una maratoniana madrugada de negociaciones.
"Europa es líder en la lucha contra el cambio climático. Hemos decidido reducir nuestras emisiones de efecto invernadero al menos un 55% para 2030", escribió en Twitter el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Charles Michel.
Los países deben negociar ahora este porcentaje con la Comisión Europea y el Parlamento Europeo antes de fijar el objetivo final.
(Habrá ampliación)
