El Senado italiano autoriza que Salvini sea juzgado por impedir desembarcar a migrantes

El Senado italiano ha dado luz verde este miércoles a que el antiguo ministro de Interior y líder de la ultraderechista Liga, Matteo Salvini, sea juzgado por impedir el desembarco de migrantes rescatados por un barco de los guardacostas italianos.
Salvini es acusado de secuestro por impedir durante días el pasado verano, cuando aún era titular de Interior, el desembarco de los 131 migrantes rescatados por la patrullera Gregoretti. Para que pudiera ser llevado a juicio por estos hechos, era necesario que le fuera retirada su inmunidad parlamentaria.
Salvini tendrá que sentarse en un tribunal y responder por sus políticas de puertos cerrados y por impedir a los migrantes salvados desembarcar en Italia, manteniéndoles durante días encerrados en los barcos de las ONG que los rescataban.
"Lo sabía. Estoy totalmente tranquilo y orgulloso de lo que hice y lo volveré a hacer en cuanto regrese al Gobierno", ha asegurado Salvini tras conocer la decisión, según informa la cadena Sky.
