Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Siria Turquía inicia la ofensiva en el noreste de Siria bombardeando a las fuerzas kurdas

Este lunes Estados Unidos ha anunciado la retirada de su contingente desplegado en Siria dando así "luz verde" a la anticipada ofensiva de Turquía contra el territorio controlado por las FDS en el noreste de Siria.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Avión de combate de la fuerza aérea de Turquía, en una imagen de archivo. / REUTERS

Avión de combate de la fuerza aérea de Turquía, en una imagen de archivo. / REUTERS

Aviones de combate turcos han bombardeado este lunes una base de las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (FDS) en la provincia de Hasaka, en el noreste de Siria, según ha informado la televisión pública siria Al Mayadín y recoge la agencia de noticias rusa Sputnik.

"Aviones turcos han atacado el cuartel general de las fuerzas kurdas en los alrededores de la ciudad de Al Malikiya, en la provincia de Al Hasaka, en el noreste de Siria", ha indicado la cadena siria. El periódico turco Daily Sabah ha informado igualmente el inicio de los bombardeos sobre las posiciones de las FDS, aunque asegura que se trata de un ataque con artillería sobre esta localidad fronteriza.

Este lunes Estados Unidos ha anunciado la retirada de su contingente desplegado en Siria dando así "luz verde" a la anticipada ofensiva de Turquía contra el territorio controlado por las FDS en el noreste de Siria.

El objetivo de la ofensiva turca serían las Unidades de Protección Popular (YPG), la milicia kurda que conforma la columna vertebral de las FDS, fuerzas armadas de la autoproclamada República de Siria del Norte. Las FDS controlan el noreste de Siria y contaban hasta ahora con el apoyo militar de Estados Unidos por haber sido la fuerza de choque principal en la ofensiva contra el Estado Islámico en Siria.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas