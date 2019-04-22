Una pareja de jóvenes gallegos ha fallecido en la cadena de atentados perpetrados el domingo en varias iglesias y hoteles de lujo de Sri Lanka, según ha informado a el alcalde de la localidad pontevedresa de Pontecesures, Juan Manuel Vidal, donde residía una de las víctimas.
Vidal ha detallado que la pareja tenía 32 y 31 años y que ella había ido a visitar a su novio, que trabajaba en India. Ambos estaban de vacaciones en Sri Lanka.
El regidor conocía a ambos fallecidos. Se trata de María González Vicente y Alberto Chaves. Ella trabajaba en una empresa en Galicia, mientras que él era natural de Rianxo (A Coruña), según han informado fuentes de Profand, una empresa de congelados de Vigo que tiene sede en la India.
El regidor de Pontecesures, que ha admitido que se siente "un poco sobrepasado", ya que la joven vivía a apenas 500 metros de su casa, ha convocado esta tarde una reunión de portavoces municipales y este martes habrá un pleno extraordinario en el que se decretarán varias jornadas de luto oficial.
El Gobierno de Sri Lanka ha culpado al poco conocido grupo terrorista local de tintes islamistas National Thowheeth Jamath (NTJ) por los atentados este Domingo de Resurrección que han dejado cerca de 300 muertos y 500 heridos.
"La mayoría fueron ataques suicidas. Estamos llevando a cabo redadas y arrestos en sus lugares de entrenamiento", asegura el ministro de Salud, Rajtha Senraratne en Colombo.
En la iglesia de San Antonio se ha producido este lunes una explosión cuando un equipo de la policía intentaba desactivar una bomba situada cerca del templo, según informa La Voz de Galicia.
