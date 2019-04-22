Público
Atentados Sri Lanka El magnate más rico de Dinamarca pierde a tres de sus cuatro hijos en los atentados de Sri Lanka

Medios daneses han asegurado que la familia se encontraba de vacaciones. La noticia ha sido confirmada por un portavoz de la empresa de Anders Holch Povlsen, que no ha dado más detalles al respecto.

21/04/2017 - El magnate Anders Holch Povlsen, en una imagen de archivo. / REUTERS

El hombre más rico de Dinamarca, Anders Holch Povlsen, principal accionista del portal de moda Asos y propietario de la firma Bestseller, ha perdido a tres de sus cuatro hijos en la cadena de ataques perpetrados el domingo contra hoteles e iglesias en Sri Lanka.

La noticia ha sido confirmada por un portavoz de la empresa de Povlsen, que no ha dado más detalles al respecto. Los medios daneses han asegurado que la familia se encontraba de vacaciones en Sri Lanka.

Al menos 290 personas han perdido la vida y medio millar han resultado heridas por la cadena de atentados, que no han sido reivindicados por ningún grupo aunque ya han sido detenidas 24 personas. Las autoridades han confirmado al menos 35 víctimas mortales extranjeras de estos atentados, entre ellos daneses, británicos, indios, turcos, un holandés y un chino.

