El Supremo francés condena definitivamente por blanqueo a 'Teodorín' Obiang

parís
El Tribunal Supremo francés confirmó este miércoles la condena al vicepresidente ecuatoguineano, 'Teodorín' Obiang, por blanqueo de capitales y la pena impuesta de tres años de cárcel exentos de cumplimiento, 30 millones de euros de multa y la confiscación de sus bienes en este país. La pena, que fue dictada en febrero de 2020 por un tribunal de apelación, pasa a ser "definitiva", indicó el Supremo en un comunicado.
'Teodorín' fue condenado en primera instancia en 2017 y en apelación en febrero de 2020, cuando los tribunales agravaron la pena e hicieron efectiva la multa de 30 millones. La defensa interpuso un recurso y se ha pronunciado hoy ratificando la sentencia. De esta forma, por vez primera se validaría en Francia la doctrina aprobada en julio en 2020 según la cual los bienes confiscados a dirigentes extranjeros serían destinados a la población de su país y no irían a las arcas francesas.
Los bienes confiscados a dirigentes extranjeros serían destinados a la población de su país
La semana pasada Reino Unido también le sancionó "por su participación en la apropiación indebida de fondos estatales en sus propias cuentas bancarias personales, acuerdos de contratación corruptos y solicitud de sobornos para financiar un estilo de vida lujoso inconsistente con su salario oficial como ministro del Gobierno".
