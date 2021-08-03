Estás leyendo: Un tiroteo en una de las entradas principales del Pentágono deja varias personas heridas

Público
Público

Un tiroteo en una de las entradas principales del Pentágono deja varias personas heridas

El edificio ha sido reabierto tras la alarma registrada este martes en una de sus entradas principales. 

Tiroteo en el Pentágono
Agentes de Policía cerca del Pentágono tras el tiroteo registrado este martes. Olivier Douliery / AFP

madrid

Actualizado:

La Agencia de Protección de la Fuerza del Pentágono ha informado a través de su cuenta de Twitter que este edificio, sede del Departamento de Defensa del Gobierno de Estados Unidos, ha sido reabierto tras "un incidente en el Centro de Tránsito", en alusión a un tiroteo que ha tenido lugar en una de las entradas principales al Pentágono.

A falta de conocer más detalles sobre este hecho, la citada agencia ha señalado que el edificio vuelve a estar abierto, mientras que la entrada de la plataforma del Metro Bus, uno de los accesos principales al Pentágono que es utilizado diariamente por miles de personas, permanecía cerrada. Ha sido precisamente allí donde se ha registrado el "evento de tiroteo". 

Distintas fuentes señalan que hay varias personas heridas. El cuerpo de Bomberos de Arlington, donde se encuentra el Pentágono, notificó desde su cuenta de Twitter que había "varios pacientes" a raíz de este "incidente violento", aunque evitó dar otros datos. Tampoco hay información oficial sobre lo ocurrido.  

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas

selección público