Público

La mujer había intentado quitarse la vida hacía tres meses y la Policía investiga ahora su fallecimiento sin informar por el momento sobre la causa.

Transexual, Byun Hee-soo en una conferencia de prensa en Seúl
Byun Hee-soo en una conferencia de prensa en Seúl. AFP

sEÚL

Los bomberos hallaron hoy el cuerpo sin vida de Byun Hee-soo, símbolo de la lucha por los derechos LGTBI en Corea del Sur, donde el año pasado se convirtió en la primera militar transexual del país antes de ser expulsada por el ejército tras someterse a cirugía genital.

El personal del centro terapéutico que trataba a Byun en el vecindario de la ciudad de Cheongju (150 kilómetros al sur de Seúl) donde vivía llamó hoy al teléfono de emergencias para notificar que no habían podido contactarla en los últimos tres días. Los bomberos lograron acceder a su domicilio, donde encontraron el cuerpo de Byun, de 23 años.

Según el centro terapéutico, la mujer había intentado quitarse la vida hacía tres meses y la policía investiga ahora su fallecimiento sin informar por el momento sobre la causa, según la agencia Yonhap. Tras obtener el visto bueno de su unidad, Byun, que nació con órganos genitales masculinos, se sometió en diciembre de 2019 a una cirugía para extirparlos.

Su caso atrajo la atención de la opinión pública surcoreana porque se convirtió en el primer miembro del ejército en cambiar de sexo durante el servicio activo. Cuando la entonces sargento retornó a su puesto como conductora de tanques, un equipo médico la examinó y consideró que padecía "discapacidad mental", amparándose en la normativa de reclutamiento que impide el acceso al ejército a transexuales al considerar que sufren discapacidad por "desorden de identidad de género".

El ejército surcoreano la expulsó a finales de enero de 2020 y el pasado julio rechazó su recurso para ser readmitida, por lo que Byun presentó una demanda administrativa contra esa decisión argumentando que era inconstitucional. En diciembre, la Comisión Nacional de Derechos Humanos surcoreana, órgano público independiente cuya misión es promover los derechos básicos en el país asiático, estimó que la decisión del ejército carecía de base legal

