Un tribunal de Venezuela ordena capturar a Leopoldo López

Se encuentra en la residencia del embajador español, Jesús Silva, luego de haber burlado este martes el arresto domiciliario.

Leopoldo López, este martes en Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos García Rawlins

Un tribunal caraqueño ha ordenado este jueves capturar al opositor venezolano Leopoldo López, quien se encuentra en la residencia del embajador español, Jesús Silva, luego de haber burlado este martes el arresto domiciliario.

(Habrá ampliación)

