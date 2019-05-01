Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Venezuela El opositor venezolano Leopoldo López se refugia en la Embajada de España

López fue liberado este martes de su arresto domiciliario por un grupo de militares por mandato del autoproclamado presidente Juan Guaidó. Primero acudió a la Embajada de Chile y de ahí fue a la española.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Juan Guaidó (c), y el líder opositor Leopoldo López (d) participan en una manifestación en apoyo a su levantamiento contra el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro. /EFE

El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Juan Guaidó (c), y el líder opositor Leopoldo López (d) participan en una manifestación en apoyo a su levantamiento contra el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro. /EFE

El opositor venezolano Leopoldo López y su familia han abandonado la residencia del embajador chileno en Caracas y se trasladaron a la embajada de España, informó el canciller de Chile, Roberto Ampuero. Información que ha sido confirmada por el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de España.

El ministro chileno de Exteriores precisó en su cuenta de Twitter que se trata de una "decisión personal" de López y su esposa, Lilian Tintori, tras considerar que la embajada chilena en Venezuela ya acoge a otras dos personas en calidad de huéspedes. Ampuero subrayó también en su mensaje que López y Tintori tienen "ascendencia española".

La pareja entró este martes junto a una de sus hijas, de 15 meses de edad, en la legación diplomática chilena en Caracas, donde permanecieron durante unas horas en calidad de huéspedes. Y de ahí se dirigieron a la legación española. En un comunicado, el Ejecutivo ha ratificado la información y ha asegurado que a lo largo de la jornada de este miércoles el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores facilitará más datos.

Con anterioridad, López, que cumplía una pena de casi 14 años de prisión en régimen de arresto domiciliario, fue liberado por militares con un "indulto presidencial" de Juan Guaidó, reconocido como presidente encargado por más de cincuenta países.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas