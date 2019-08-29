Ismail B. Ajjawi, estudiante palestino de 17 años, fue deportado el viernes por la noche de EEUU por los post de sus amigos tras someterse a horas de interrogatorios en el aeropuerto de Boston, según ha denunciado el joven en el periódico universitario de The Harvard Crimson y han recogido periódicos como The New York Times o The Washington Post.

Ajjawi viajaba a Estados Unidos para empezar su primer año de universidad en Harvard gracias a una beca, pero sus planes se truncaron al ser detenido por funcionarios estadounidenses.

Según comenta el propio Ajjawi, los oficiales de inmigración le sometieron a ocho horas de interrogatorios, acompañado por otros inmigrantes que acudían al país. Mientras a los demás les dejaron irse pasadas las horas, a Ajjawi le preguntaron sobre su religión y prácticas religiosas en el Líbano y le obligaron a desbloquear su teléfono y su ordenador, para que los agentes pudieran revisar la información de sus redes sociales.

Ajjawi no había publicado ningún post relacionado con contenido político

“Me llamó a una habitación y comenzó a gritarme. Ella dijo que encontró personas publicando puntos de vista políticos que se oponen a los Estados Unidos en mi lista de amigos ”, escribió Ajjawi, según recoge The Harvard Crimson.

A pesar de que el joven palestino no escribió nada sobre ningún cargo político y se lo explicó a los agentes, estos le denegaron la visa y le deportaron del país, impidiéndole acudir a la facultad.

Finalmente, la Universidad de Harvard ha anunciado en el mismo medio que está tratando de trabajar con los funcionarios y la familia del estudiante para lograr que "se una a sus compañeros de clase en los próximos días".