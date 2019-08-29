Público
Universidad de Harvard Un estudiante palestino denuncia que ha sido deportado por EEUU por comentarios de sus amigos en redes

Durante el interrogatorio en el aeropuerto le preguntaron sobre sus prácticas religiosas y le obligaron a desbloquear su teléfono y ordenador para poder examinar sus redes sociales. 

Un estudiante camina por el campus de la Universidad de Harvard. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

El Memorial Hall de Harvard. ROMÁN T. M. (CC BY 2.0)

Ismail B. Ajjawi, estudiante palestino de 17 años, fue deportado el viernes por la noche de EEUU por los post de sus amigos tras someterse a horas de interrogatorios en el aeropuerto de Boston, según ha denunciado el joven en el periódico universitario de The Harvard Crimson y han recogido periódicos como The New York Times  o The Washington Post.

Ajjawi viajaba a Estados Unidos para empezar su primer año de universidad en Harvard gracias a una beca, pero sus planes se truncaron al ser detenido por funcionarios estadounidenses. 

Según comenta el propio Ajjawi, los oficiales de inmigración le sometieron a ocho horas de interrogatorios, acompañado por otros inmigrantes que acudían al país. Mientras a los demás les dejaron irse pasadas las horas, a Ajjawi le preguntaron sobre su religión y prácticas religiosas en el Líbano y le obligaron a desbloquear su teléfono y su ordenador, para que los agentes pudieran revisar la información de sus redes sociales.

Ajjawi no había publicado ningún post relacionado con contenido político 

“Me llamó a una habitación y comenzó a gritarme. Ella dijo que encontró personas publicando puntos de vista políticos que se oponen a los Estados Unidos en mi lista de amigos ”, escribió Ajjawi, según recoge The Harvard Crimson.

A pesar de que el joven palestino no escribió nada sobre ningún cargo político y se lo explicó a los agentes, estos le denegaron la visa y le deportaron del país, impidiéndole acudir a la facultad.

Finalmente, la Universidad de Harvard ha anunciado en el mismo medio que está tratando de trabajar con los funcionarios y la familia del estudiante para lograr que "se una a sus compañeros de clase en los próximos días".

