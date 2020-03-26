washingtonActualizado:
Varias autoridades federales de los estados de Washington, Nueva York y Florida han presentado cargos contra el presidente de Venezuela Nicolás Maduro, junto con los miembros de su Ejecutivo, oficiales de los servicios de inteligencia venezolanos y miembros del grupo guerrillero colombiano las FARC, por crímenes relacionados con el tráfico de drogas, según ha adelantado el New York Times. El senador republicano del estado de Florida Marco Rubio ha confirmado la imputación del presidente de Venezuela.
Today @NicolasMaduro will be indicted by the @TheJusticeDept & charged with narco-terrorism— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 26, 2020
El anuncio oficial por parte de las autoridades judiciales que presentan la denuncia contra Maduro ha tenido lugar en una rueda de prensa celebrada esta tarde (mañana en Estados Unidos) por parte del fiscal general del país William Barr. Para la máxima autoridad de la Fiscalía estadounidense, Maduro "ha permitido usar Venezuela como un lugar seguro para el narcotráfico". "Ha inundado Estados Unidos de cocaína", ha añadido.
Barr ha confirmado la acusación de "narcoterrorismo" contra Nicolás Maduro, Diosdado Cabello (presidente de la Asamblea Constituyente), Vladimir Padrino (ministro de Defensa) y Hugo Armando Carvajal (exdirector de Inteligencia Militar).
De igual forma, el Gobierno estadounidenses ha ofrecido este jueves 15 millones de dólares por cualquier información que lleve al arresto del presidente Maduro y de 10 millones de dólares por Diosdado Cabello, uno de los hombres fuertes del oficialismo venezolano.
Además, el Ejecutivo de Donald Trump también ha establecido una recompensa de 10 millones de dólares por otras tres importantes figuras venezolanas: Tareck El Aissami (vicepresidente económico), el exgeneral Carvajal y el exjefe militar Cliver Alcalá Cordones.
