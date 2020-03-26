Estás leyendo: Autoridades federales de EEUU presentan cargos contra Nicolás Maduro por tráfico de drogas

Público
Público

Venezuela Autoridades federales de EEUU presentan cargos contra Nicolás Maduro por tráfico de drogas

También serán acusados miembros de su Gobierno, oficiales de inteligencia del país y miembros de las FARC.

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. - EFE
El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. - EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

washington

Actualizado:

público

Varias autoridades federales de los estados de Washington, Nueva York y Florida han presentado cargos contra el presidente de Venezuela Nicolás Maduro, junto con los miembros de su Ejecutivo, oficiales de los servicios de inteligencia venezolanos y miembros del grupo guerrillero colombiano las FARC, por crímenes relacionados con el tráfico de drogas, según ha adelantado el New York Times. El senador republicano del estado de Florida Marco Rubio ha confirmado la imputación del presidente de Venezuela.

El anuncio oficial por parte de las autoridades judiciales que presentan la denuncia contra Maduro ha tenido lugar en una rueda de prensa celebrada esta tarde (mañana en Estados Unidos) por parte del fiscal general del país William Barr. Para la máxima autoridad de la Fiscalía estadounidense, Maduro "ha permitido usar Venezuela como un lugar seguro para el narcotráfico". "Ha inundado Estados Unidos de cocaína", ha añadido. 

Barr ha confirmado la acusación de "narcoterrorismo" contra Nicolás Maduro, Diosdado Cabello (presidente de la Asamblea Constituyente), Vladimir Padrino (ministro de Defensa) y Hugo Armando Carvajal (exdirector de Inteligencia Militar).

De igual forma, el Gobierno estadounidenses ha ofrecido este jueves 15 millones de dólares por cualquier información que lleve al arresto del presidente Maduro y de 10 millones de dólares por Diosdado Cabello, uno de los hombres fuertes del oficialismo venezolano. 

Además, el Ejecutivo de Donald Trump también ha establecido una recompensa de 10 millones de dólares por otras tres importantes figuras venezolanas: Tareck El Aissami (vicepresidente económico), el exgeneral Carvajal y el exjefe militar Cliver Alcalá Cordones.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú