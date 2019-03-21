Público
Venezuela Guaidó denuncia la detención de su jefe de despacho y de un diputado opositor

El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional venezolana exige la liberación de Roberto Marrero.

Imagen de archivo de Juan Guaidó junto al abogado Roberto Marrero. - EUROPA PRESS

El equipo de Juan Guaidó ha denunciado la detención del abogado Roberto Marrero, jefe de despacho del presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela. Asimismo, el entorno de Guaidó asegura que agentes del Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia Nacional (SEBIN) también han arrestado al diputado opositor Sergio Vergara.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el presidente del Parlamento ha exigido la  inmediata puesta en libertad de Marrero. "El procedimiento comenzó a las 2 am aprox. Desconocemos su paradero. Debe ser liberado de inmediato".

"Secuestraron a Roberto Marrero, jefe de mi despacho. Él denunció a viva voz que le sembraron dos fusiles y una granada, se lo dijo al diputado Sergio Vergara, su vecino", ha escrito el autoproclamado presidente de Venezuela en el mismo tuit.

