El cantante mexicano Vicente Fernández, icono de la música ranchera, ha rechazado recibir un trasplante de hígado por temor de que el donante fuera "homosexual o drogadicto", de acuerdo a las informaciones publicadas por el diario local Excélsior. En una entrevista para el programa Primera Mano, Fernández aseguró haber hablado con el equipo médico y haberles dicho: "Yo no me voy a dormir con mi mujer con el hígado de otro güey. No sé si era homosexual o drogadicto'".

El intérprete, padre del también cantante Alejandro Fernández, señaló que fue durante una gira mundial cuando le detectaron una 'bolita' en las dos vías biliares, por lo que tuvo que suspender sus conciertos. La 'bolita' se trataba de un cáncer, por lo que el pasado 2 de mayo le dijeron que iba a ser necesario someterse a una cirugía.

La operación consistía en un trasplante y, para fortuna del artista, el equipo de sanitarios había conseguido un hígado compatible. Sin embargo, Fernández decidió no someterse a la cirugía y abandonó el hospital de Houston donde permanecía ingresado. "No me querían dejar salir, me dijeron: Es que ya encontramos su hígado compatible, ya viene el oncólogo", apuntó el cantante en la entrevista.