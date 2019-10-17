Público
Ankara El vicepresidente de EEUU anuncia un alto el fuego en la ofensiva de Turquía contra los kurdos en Siria

Mike Pence ha anunciado en una rueda de prensa en Ankara que parará la ofensiva contra las milicias kurdas en Siria.

Mike Pence, vicepresidente de EEUU. EFE

Estados Unidos y Turquía han decidido hoy un alto el fuego en la ofensiva de Ankara contra las milicias kurdas en Siria, anunció el vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence, en rueda de prensa en Ankara. 

(Habrá ampliación)

