Viena abre una cuenta en OnlyFans después de que otras plataformas censuren las obras de arte de sus museos

TikTok e Instagram ya han tumbado en alguna ocasión las cuentas de los museos de la ciudad por mostrar obras de arte con mujeres desnudas.

Imagen del museo La Albertina.
Después de que varios museos y galerías de la ciudad de Viena hayan visto cómo sus publicaciones han sido censuradas de algunas redes sociales por la aparición de desnudos, la junta de turismo de Viena ha abierto una cuenta en OnlyFans, la única red social que permite representaciones de desnudos, en forma de protesta.

La portavoz de turismo de la ciudad, Helena Hartlauer, aseguró que para la ciudad es "casi imposible" publicar en redes sociales sin mostrar desnudos, tal y como recoge el diario The Guardian.

"Estas obras de arte son cruciales e importantes para Viena; cuando piensas en el autorretrato de Schiele de 1910, es una de las obras de arte más icónicas. Si no se pueden utilizar en una herramienta de comunicación tan sólida como las redes sociales, es injusto y frustrante", declaró al periódico británico.

En julio, la cuenta de TikTok del museo La Albertina fue suspendida por mostrar obras del fotógrafo japonés Nobuyoshi Araki en el que se aprecia un pecho femenino oscurecido, lo que obligó a la organización a abrir una nueva cuenta.

Algo similar pasó en 2019, cuando Instagram aseguró que una pintura de Peter Paul Rubens violaba los estándares de la comunidad, que prohíben cualquier representación de desnudez, incluso las artísticas. 

