madrid
Al menos una persona ha muerto y ocho han resultado heridas en un tiroteo originado en Washington DC, en el barrio de Columbia Heights, según ha confirmado la Policía de la ciudad.
El jefe de la Policía de Washington, Peter Newsham, ha confirmado que las autoridades están buscando a tres personas implicadas en el tiroteo, que parece haber estado planificado. Dos de los implicados portaban grandes armas y otro una pistola, según recoge el diario Washington Post.
Newsham ha afirmado que las víctimas son todas adultas, ocho hombres y una mujer, y dos de ellas se encuentran en estado grave tras el tiroteo. Las personas afectadas se encuentran entre los 18 y los 62 años de edad, según las autoridades locales.
El jefe de la Policía ha sostenido que el incidente parece haberse producido por una "disputa en grupo".
Por su parte, la alcaldesa de Washington, Muriel Bowser, ha calificado estos hechos de "impactantes" y ha asegurado que "todo el mundo debería de estar indignado" por que estos hechos se produzcan en un área comercial durante el día.
Este tiroteo es el último que se produce en el último mes de violencia que está azotando Washington DC, donde al menos 23 personas han sido asesinadas desde el pasado 1 de julio. Antes del tiroteo del domingo, hubo 103 homicidios en la ciudad este año, según la policía de DC.
