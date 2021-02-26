Estás leyendo: El exdirector del Teatro Nacional Griego, en prisión preventiva por violación a menores

Violencia sexual El exdirector del Teatro Nacional Griego, en prisión preventiva por violación a menores

El actor y director artístico se ha declarado inocente. Entre los cargos que se le imputan, están los de violación a adolescentes refugiados a los que habría impartido clases. 

Dimitris Lignadis, siendo detenido por delitos de violación a menores. ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU / EFE

El exdirector del Teatro Nacional griego, Dimitris Lignadis, ha ingresado esta madrugada en prisión preventiva, sospechoso de violación reiterada a menores. Su nombre se añade a la lista negra de presuntos violadores y acosadores en puestos de responsabilidad del mundo de la cultura, en la que recientemente hemos sabido que se encuentran (presuntamente) Andrés Roemer, catedrático, divulgador y hombre de poder en México, el director de cine Luís María Ferrández y profesores del Insititut del Teatre de Barcelona. 

Dimitris Lignadis, de 56 años, se declaró inocente de todos los cargos que se le imputan: "Nunca he expresado interés erótico o sexual por menores, ni he tenido contacto sexual alguno con un menor de edad, con o sin su consentimiento", aseguró en una declaración escrita que entregó al tribunal.

El actor dimimitió de la dirección del Teatro Nacional a comienzos de mes presionado por las acusaciones. Asegura que los cargos contra él se basan en "mentiras". Sin embargo, la lista de cargos que se le imputan es larga, y sobrepasa la esfera de los actores profesionales. Además de los cargos de violación, han surgido otras denuncias contra el actor y director artístico sobre presuntos abusos a menores, especialmente refugiados adolescentes, a los que habría impartido clases de teatro.  

El actor y director artístico también se enfrenta a cargos por abusos a menores refugiados, a los que habría impartido clases de teatro

El caso de Lignadis, el más sonado hasta ahora del #MeToo heleno, es el tercero en el que personas famosas del mundo del teatro y la televisión de Grecia son acusadas de violación o abuso sexual, tanto de mujeres como de hombres. El primer salió a la luz cuando la medallista olímpica de vela Sofía Bekatoru rompió su silencio y contó que en 1998 el vicepresidente de la Federación Griega de Vela, Aristidis Adamópulos, supuestamente la violó en la habitación de un hotel.

