Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Wikileaks Un error de la justicia de EEUU revela que Julian Assange está imputado en secreto 

Aún se desconoce de qué se le acusa, pero su abogado ha remarcado que "la idea de que se puedan imputar delitos federales por publicar información veraz es un precedente peligroso".

Publicidad
Media: 3.50
Votos: 2
Fotografía de archivo del 19 de mayo del 2017 que muestra al fundador de Wikileaks, Julian Assange, mientras comparece ante los medios desde el balcón de la embajada ecuatoriana en Londres (Reino Unido). - EFE

Julian Assange mientras comparece ante los medios desde el balcón de la embajada ecuatoriana
en Londres (Reino Unido). - EFE / Archivo

Fiscales en EE.UU. han imputado cargos al fundador de Wikileaks, el australiano Julian Assange, en un procedimiento secreto que se ha revelado por error, según publicó hoy The Washington Post.

En un escrito a un juez que se hizo público, el fiscal federal adjunto Kellen S. Dwyer instó a mantener bajo secreto el caso de Assange "debido a la sofisticación del acusado y la publicidad que le rodea". "Es probable que ningún otro procedimiento mantenga confidencial el hecho de que ha sido imputado", dijo Dwyer, que defendió que así siga siendo hasta que a Assange eventualmente se le detenga.

No queda claro qué se le imputa a Assange, aunque en el pasado Estados Unidos estudió posibles cargos por conspiración, robo de propiedad gubernamental o violación de la Ley de Espionaje por la gran filtración de Wikileaks en 2010.

Uno de los abogados de Assange, Barry J. Pollack, dijo al Post que "la única cosa más irresponsable que imputar a alguien por publicar información veraz sería poner en un escrito público información que claramente no estaba destinada al público y sin avisar a Assange".

"Obviamente, no tengo ni idea de si realmente le han acusado o de qué, pero la idea de que se puedan imputar delitos federales por publicar información veraz es un precedente peligroso", añadió. Ecuador acogió a Assange en su embajada en Londres en 2012 cuando estaba acusado en Suecia de una agresión sexual.

Aunque el caso en Suecia se archivó, Assange sigue recluido en la delegación por temor a que su salida provoque una petición de extradición por EE.UU. y su inmediata detención.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas