Detenidos dos hombres por el asesinato machista de sus parejas en Cádiz y Ciudad Real

Dos hombres han sido detenidos este domingo por el asesinato machista de sus parejas. Uno de ellos ha sido arrestado por la Guardia Civil en Piedrabuena (Ciudad Real) por asesinar a una mujer de 24 años con la que convivía. En la misma mañana, la Policía Nacional ha capturado a un varón como autor de la muerte en El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz) de una mujer de 46 años.

