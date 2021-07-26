Estás leyendo: Las fuertes inundaciones de Filipinas, en imágenes

Las fuertes inundaciones de Filipinas, en imágenes

Las lluvias monzónicas han provocado el desplazamiento de más de 72.000 filipinos y han ocasionados daños valorados en 1,7 millones de euros.

EFE

madrid

Actualizado:
  • Dos motos atraviesan la carretera inundada.

    EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

    1 de 6

    Dos motocicletas atraviesan la carretera inundada

    Los vehículos cruzan una carretera con el agua tapando la mitad de la llanta.

  • Una niña juega con el agua en Filipinas.

    EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

    2 de 6

    Una niña juega con el agua mientras camina 

    La niña, acompañada de una mujer, camina sobre el agua mientras juega con ella.

  • Un hombre pedalea en una bicicleta tratando de tirar de un carro que lleva a más personas.

    EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

    3 de 6

    Un hombre lleva con su bicicleta a un grupo de personas 

    Un hombre pedalea en una bicicleta por las carreteras inundadas tratando de tirar de un carro que lleva a más personas en Manila.

  • Los equipos de rescate ayudan a un grupo de personas a ponerse a salvo de las inundaciones.

    EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

    4 de 6

    Un equipo de rescate tira de una barca 

    Los equipos de rescate equipados con una barca hinchable ayudan a un grupo de personas a ponerse a salvo de las inundaciones.

  • Un grupo de niños duerme en un refugio temporal por las inundaciones.

    EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

    5 de 6

    Un refugio temporal en Manila

    Un grupo de niños y mujeres duerme en un refugio temporal por las inundaciones mientras continuan llegando personas.

  • Algunos residentes filipinos de Manila habitan en un refugio temporal por los daños de las inundaciones.

    EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

    6 de 6

    Un gimnasio usado como refugio acoge a multitud de filipinos

    Uno de los gimnasios habilitados como refugio para los desplazados por las inundaciones. 

