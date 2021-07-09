Estás leyendo: El último gran aplauso a Raffaella Carrà

El último gran aplauso a Raffaella Carrà

La gran diva de la televisión italiana Raffaella Carrà, fallecida el lunes a los 78 años, recibió este viernes el último gran aplauso en su funeral, como los que solía suscitar en todos los espectáculos con los fascinó al mundo entero.

roma

  • Varias personas dan su último adiós a Raffaella Carra durante su funeral en la basilica de Santa Maria en Roma.

    ANGELO CARCONI / EFE

    1 de 10

    El último adiós 

    Varias personas dan su último adiós a Raffaella Carrà durante su funeral en la basilica de Santa María en Roma. 

  • ANGELO CARCONI / EFE

    2 de 10

    Flores para Raffaela 

    La basilica Santa María de Roma se llena de flores para despedir a la artista italiana. 

  • ANGELO CARCONI / EFE

    3 de 10

    Tres días de capilla ardiente

    El féretro, expuesto en los últimos tres días en la capilla ardiente en el palacio del Campidoglio, el ayuntamiento de la capital, ha entrado en la iglesia a hombros, tras haber hecho un último recorrido en un coche escoltado bordeando los Foros Imperiales.

  • ANGELO CARCONI / EFE

    4 de 10

    Su gran amigo 

    La ceremonia dejó ver algunas lágrimas entre los asistentes, especialmente en el que fue su pareja y amigo, Sergio Japino. 

  • GIUSEPPE LAMI / efe

    5 de 10

    Amigas de profesión

    "¡Qué gran mujer, artista y persona, ha sido un símbolo que ha cruzado un siglo y un milenio. Quizá solo ahora vemos todo lo que fue, un regalo. Este aplauso es todo para ti", proclamó desde el altar de la iglesia la presentadora y amiga Lorena Bianchetti.

  • ANGELO CARCONI / EFE

    6 de 10

    Retransmitido por la televisión pública 

    El funeral de Raffaella Carrà fue vivido como un acontecimiento nacional, reuniendo a autoridades, amigos, colaboradores, bailarines o seguidores, y, de hecho, fue retransmitido en directo por el primer canal de la televisión pública, la RAI.

  • GIUSEPPE LAMI / EFE

    7 de 10

    Sus fotos más icónicas 

    En el interior de la iglesia se sentaron sus más allegados, entre ellos el bailaor español Joaquín Cortés o la coreógrafa italiana Carmen Russo, mientras que en el exterior cientos de admiradores seguían la ceremonia en pantallas gigantes.

  • GIUSEPPE LAMI / EFE

    8 de 10

    Muy devota 

    El funeral fue oficiado por el padre Simone Castaldi y cuatro frailes capuchinos del monasterio de San Giovanni Rotondo, custodio de los restos del santo más venerado de Italia, el Padre Pío, del que Raffaella era sumamente devota. 

  • GIUSEPPE LAMI / EFE

    9 de 10

    Boloñesa de nacimiento 

    Raffaella no era romana, sino boloñesa de nacimiento, pero la capital italiana se convirtió en el lugar en el que vivió e hizo carrera, elevándose como toda una italiana universal, rostro de los años más dorados del espectáculo italiano.

  • 10 de 10

    Eterna Raffaella Carrà

