El último gran aplauso a Raffaella Carrà

roma
-
El último adiós
Varias personas dan su último adiós a Raffaella Carrà durante su funeral en la basilica de Santa María en Roma.
-
Flores para Raffaela
La basilica Santa María de Roma se llena de flores para despedir a la artista italiana.
-
Tres días de capilla ardiente
El féretro, expuesto en los últimos tres días en la capilla ardiente en el palacio del Campidoglio, el ayuntamiento de la capital, ha entrado en la iglesia a hombros, tras haber hecho un último recorrido en un coche escoltado bordeando los Foros Imperiales.
-
Su gran amigo
La ceremonia dejó ver algunas lágrimas entre los asistentes, especialmente en el que fue su pareja y amigo, Sergio Japino.
-
Amigas de profesión
"¡Qué gran mujer, artista y persona, ha sido un símbolo que ha cruzado un siglo y un milenio. Quizá solo ahora vemos todo lo que fue, un regalo. Este aplauso es todo para ti", proclamó desde el altar de la iglesia la presentadora y amiga Lorena Bianchetti.
-
Retransmitido por la televisión pública
El funeral de Raffaella Carrà fue vivido como un acontecimiento nacional, reuniendo a autoridades, amigos, colaboradores, bailarines o seguidores, y, de hecho, fue retransmitido en directo por el primer canal de la televisión pública, la RAI.
-
Sus fotos más icónicas
En el interior de la iglesia se sentaron sus más allegados, entre ellos el bailaor español Joaquín Cortés o la coreógrafa italiana Carmen Russo, mientras que en el exterior cientos de admiradores seguían la ceremonia en pantallas gigantes.
-
Muy devota
El funeral fue oficiado por el padre Simone Castaldi y cuatro frailes capuchinos del monasterio de San Giovanni Rotondo, custodio de los restos del santo más venerado de Italia, el Padre Pío, del que Raffaella era sumamente devota.
-
Boloñesa de nacimiento
Raffaella no era romana, sino boloñesa de nacimiento, pero la capital italiana se convirtió en el lugar en el que vivió e hizo carrera, elevándose como toda una italiana universal, rostro de los años más dorados del espectáculo italiano.
-
Eterna Raffaella Carrà
