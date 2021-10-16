Estás leyendo: La guerra del Sáhara, en imágenes

La guerra del Sáhara, en imágenes

'Público', presente en el conflicto entre el Frente Polisario y Marruecos en el desierto del Sáhara. 

Jairo Vargas Martín

    Jairo vargas

    1 de 9

    Soldados saharauis lanzan un cohete de 120 mm contra una base militar marroquí en el muro que divide el Sáhara Occidental, el 15 de octubre de 2021.

    Jairo vargas

    2 de 9

    Una unidad militar saharaui avanza en todoterreno hacia la zona del Mahbes, al norte de los territorios saharauis controlados por el Frete Polisario.

    jairo vargas

    3 de 9

    Lahsan Salek, soldado sahsarui de 48 años, muestra las heridas sufridas en un enfrentamiento con militares marroquíes el pasado noviembre en el muro.

    JAIRO VARGAS

    4 de 9

    Omar, de 22 años, conversa con sus compañeros de unidad después de comer en el desierto, antes de partir hacia una misión de hostigamiento en el muro marroquí.

    jairo vargas

    5 de 9

    Varias unidades militares saharuis conversan de camino a la zona de conflicto con Marruecos.

    jairo vargas

    6 de 9

    Una unidad militar saharaui avanza en todoterreno hacia la zona del Mahbes, al norte de los territorios saharauis controlados por el Frete Polisario.

    jairo vargas

    7 de 9

    Una antigua unidad antiaérea saharui se desplaza antes de realizar un ataque a la zona norte del muro marroquí.

    jairo vargas

    8 de 9

    Tropas saharuis movilizan armamento soviético con el que atacan a distancia bases marroquíes apostadas en el muro.

    jairo vargas

    9 de 9

    Dos soldados saharuis observan el terreno desde que el atacarán con misiles una antena de geolocalización en el muro marroquí.

