Las imágenes del volcán de La Palma tres semanas después del inicio de la erupción

La nueva colada generada por el derrumbe del cono avanza más fluida por el norte, hacia la playa del Perdido, donde podría formarse una nueva fajana, y en su camino ha obligado a nuevos confinamientos preventivos.

Público / Agencias

madrid

  • La zona industrial arrasada este lunes por la colada de lava.

    Elvira Urquijo A. - EFE

    1 de 8

    Colada de lava que llega hasta la zona industrial de Todoque

    Una nueva colada de lava ha llegado este lunes hasta la zona industrial de Todoque y ha arrasado con las pocas edificaciones que quedaban en pie. La lava ha afectado a una fábrica de cemento y a un desguace, provocando más confinamientos.

  • 11/10/2021 Avance lava volcán

    Elvira Urquijo A. - EFE

    2 de 8

    Avance de la lava 

    Las autoridades han ordenado el confinamiento de casi 3.000 personas que residen en las zonas más próximas al polígono industrial del Callejón de la Gata, en Los Llanos de Aridane (La Palma), a la espera de nuevos análisis de la calidad del aire.

  • 11/10/2021 La colada avanza entre plataneras

    Elvira Urquijo A. - EFE

    3 de 8

    La lava arrasa con las plataneras

    Así se ve la cabeza de la colada norte del volcán de La Palma, que avanza entre plataneras acercándose a la costa de Tazacorte en la isla de La Palma este lunes. 

  • 11/10/2021 Erupción volcán

    Sergio pérez - reuters

    4 de 8

    Vista del volcán desde Tajuya

    El volcán Cumbre Vieja sigue arrojando lava y cenizas en la isla canaria de La Palma, visto desde Tajuya. Se cumplen tres semanas desde que se inició la erupción del volcán en la isla.

  • 11/10/2021 Fábrica de cemento en llamas por el paso de la lava
    5 de 8

    Fábrica de cemento en llamas

    Una fábrica de cemento en Los Llanos, en llamas mientras el volcán Cumbre Vieja continúa en erupción en la isla canaria de La Palma.

  • 11/10/2021 Barco de la GC volcán

    sergio pérez - reuters

    6 de 8

    La Guardia Civil patrulla la zona donde cae la lava al mar

    Un barco de la Guardia Civil española patrulla el área rodeada por la lava del volcán Cumbre Vieja mientras continúa en erupción en la isla canaria de La Palma, vista desde el puerto de Tarazate. La nueva colada generada por el derrumbe del cono avanza más fluida por el norte, hacia la playa del Perdido, donde podría formarse una nueva delta de lava o fajana.

  • 11/10/2021 evolución volcán

    sergio pérez - reuters

    7 de 8

    Explosión de lava visto desde Tajuya

    Continúan las explosiones de lava en el volcán de Cumbre Vieja en la isla canaria de La Palma, visto desde Tajuya. 

  • 11/10/2021 La lava llega a una fábrica

    sergio pérez - reuters

    8 de 8

    La llegada de la lava a una fábrica en Los Llanos

    La lava cae detrás de una fábrica de cemento en Los Llanos, visto desde Tajuya, La Palma. La lava afecta ya a 591 hectáreas tras ganar más de 65 en un día.

