La Autoridad del canal de Suez ha confirmado que han logrado desencallar la nave Ever Given, que bloqueaba esta vía marítima causando una gran congestión, al corregir su orientación en un 80% y alejarlo de la orilla 102 metros.

  • El buque Ever Given es desencallado tras casi una semana de bloqueo del canal de Suez

    El buque Ever Given, desencallado

    La Autoridad del canal de Suez, Osama Rabie, anunció que han logrado mover el portacontenedores Ever Given, que bloqueaba esta vía marítima causando un gran atasco de embarcaciones.

    Varios barcos, alrededor de la nave

    La autoridad gestora del canal detalló en un comunicado que la maniobra decisiva para reflotar la gigantesca embarcación comenzó alrededor de las 03:00 de la madrugada (01:00 GMT).

    La fuerza de los remolcadores

    De los diez remolcadores, dos con una fuerza de 70 toneladas, cada uno tiraban de la proa del Ever Given hacia el norte y otros dos tiraban de la popa hacia el sur.

    Embarcaciones bloqueadas

    Una vista general de los barcos que esperan al sur del canal debido al bloqueo del portacontenedores Ever Given en el canal de Suez.

    El Ever Given comienza a moverse

    Tras la operación exitosa esta madrugada, el jefe de la Autoridad del canal de Suez anunció "el comienzo del reflote con éxito".

    102 metros alejado de la orilla

    Rabie detalló que en el último intento, que siguió a varios fallidos a lo largo del domingo, habían logrado modificar la orientación del buque en un 80% y alejarlo de la orilla del canal 102 metros.

    Reapertura del tráfico

    El bloqueo del buque ha generado un embotellamiento en esta vía marítima, por la que pasa el 10% del comercio mundial, donde este lunes hacían cola 367 embarcaciones.

    Los esfuerzos, en una imagen

    Los esfuerzos para reflotar el buque se ven en esta captura de pantalla tomada este 29 de marzo de 2021 de la transmisión de seguimiento en vivo.

    Momentos antes de ser desencallado

    Esta imagen satelital muestra el buque portacontenedores Ever Given en el canal de Suez antes de ser desencallado por los remolcadores.

