Estás leyendo: El fin de semana más caluroso de 2021: las imágenes que está dejando en España la ola de calor

Público
Público

Ola de calor El fin de semana más caluroso de 2021: las imágenes que está dejando en España la ola de calor

Los termómetros vuelven a subir este domingo hasta tocar techo y alcanzar máximas de entre 41 y 44 grados, y puntualmente hasta de 47, un ambiente sofocante tanto de día como de noche que no empezará a remitir hasta el próximo martes.

MADRID

Actualizado:
  • 10/07/2021. Una mujer utiliza un abanico debido a las altas temperaturas, en Madrid. - REUTERS

    JAVIER BARBANCHO / REUTERS

    1 de 8

    El abanico siempre cerca

    Las altas temperaturas obligan a una mujer a utilizar un abanico en la terraza de un bar, en Madrid.

  • JESÚS HELLÍN / EUROPA PRESS

    2 de 8

    Vapor de agua como mejor aliado

    Máximas de entre 41 y 44 grados, y puntualmente hasta de 47. En la imagen, un chico se refresca del calor situándose frente a un difusor de vapor de agua en un restaurante de la calle Alcalá de Madrid.

  • SALAS / EFE

    3 de 8

    Andalucía, protagonista de las altas temperaturas

    Hay quienes prefieren mojarse directamente con agua. En la imagen, una niña se refresca en una de las fuentes de Córdoba para aliviar el calor.

  • JULIO MUÑOZ /EFE

    4 de 8

    En Sevilla, 45 grados

    Las altas temperaturas han obligado a activar la alerta naranja en comunidades como Andalucía, donde se han superado los 40 grados en el que ya es el fin de semana más caluroso de 2021. En la imagen, un ciclista circula por Sevilla.

  • SALAS / EFE

    5 de 8

    Agua y más agua

    Ya hay 13 comunidades autónomas en alerta, seis de ellas (Andalucía, Aragón, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura y Madrid) por alto riesgo. En la imagen, un hombre sofoca el calor con agua en una fuente cordobesa.

  • SALVADOR SAS / EFE

    6 de 8

    Las altas temperaturas llegan a Galicia

    Cientos de personas acuden a bañarse a la playa de Samil, en Vigo (Pontevedra), como consecuencia de la ola de calor que vive España los últimos días.

  • JUAN CARLOS CÁRDENAS

    7 de 8

    Atravesando fuentes en València

    Cruz Roja advierte de que el calor puede provocar calambres, deshidratación, insolación o golpe de calor, que son especialmente preocupantes en la población infantil. En la imagen, un padre con su hijo en bicicleta se refrescan en las fuentes del Parque Central de la capital del País Valencià.

  • DAVID ARQUIMBAU / EFE

    8 de 8

    Las playas se llenan de gente

    En Balears, también se ha declarado la alerta amarilla. En la imagen, la playa de Binibèquer en Menorca.

Más fotonoticias

Etiquetas