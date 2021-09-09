Estás leyendo: En imágenes: el Astral rescata a 72 personas a la deriva cerca de Lampedusa

El velero Astral dio apoyo a una embarcación localizada cerca de Lampedusa más de 20 horas después de salir de Túnez.

Jairo Vargas Martín

a bordo del astral

  • Un grupo de migrantes tunecinos reciben chalecos salvavidas de los socorristas de Open Arms a cuatro millas al sur de Lampedusa (Italia)

    jairo vargas

    El rescate

    Un grupo de migrantes tunecinos recibe chalecos salvavidas de los socorristas de Open Arms tras ser avistados a cuatro millas al sur de Lampedusa (Italia).

  • En la embarcación viajaban 72 personas, entre ellas, seis mujeres y cuatro niños de entre tres y diez años. Zarpó de la ciudad de Chebba, en Túnez, más de 20 horas antes de ser localizada, según sus ocupantes.

    jairo vargas

    72 personas en una patera

    En la embarcación viajaban 72 personas, entre ellas, seis mujeres y cuatro niños de entre tres y diez años. Zarpó de la ciudad de Chebba, en Túnez, más de 20 horas antes de ser localizada, según sus ocupantes.

  • El velero Astral, de la ONG Open Arms avisó a la Guardia Costera italiana y acompañó a la barcaza hasta que fueron rescatados y trasladados a la isla de Lampedusa.

    jairo vargas

    Rescate en el mar

    El velero Astral, de la ONG Open Arms avisó a la Guardia Costera italiana y acompañó a la barcaza hasta que fueron rescatados y trasladados a la isla de Lampedusa.

  • Aunque se pensaba que había alrededor de 40 personas a bordo, la barcaza tenía un piso inferior en el que se hacinaban otras 30 personas rescatadas en el Mediterráneo por Open Arms.

    jairo vargas

    Chalecos para todos

    Aunque se pensaba que había alrededor de 40 personas a bordo, la barcaza tenía un piso inferior en el que se hacinaban otras 30 personas.

  • Una niña a bordo de la patera sonríe cuando llegan los socorristas de Open Arms para facilitarles chalecos salvavidas mientras son rescatados por la Guardia Costera italiana.
    La sonrisa

    Una niña sonríe a ver acercarse a los socorristas de Open Arms tras más de 20 horas de travesía entre Túnez y Lampedusa.

  • Los rescatados celebran haber sido localizados por el Astral una vez les informen de que serán trasladados a Lampedusa por los guardacostas italianos.

    jairo vargas

    Celebración

    Los rescatados celebran haber sido localizados por el Astral una vez les informen de que serán trasladados a Lampedusa por los guardacostas italianos.

  • Un socorrista de Open Arms recorre la patera después del rescate de las 72 personas para recoger los chalecos salvavidas.

    jairo vargas

    A bordo de la patera

    Un socorrista de Open Arms recorre la patera después del rescate de las 72 personas para recoger los chalecos salvavidas.

