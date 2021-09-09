Un grupo de migrantes tunecinos recibe chalecos salvavidas de los socorristas de Open Arms tras ser avistados a cuatro millas al sur de Lampedusa (Italia).
72 personas en una patera
En la embarcación viajaban 72 personas, entre ellas, seis mujeres y cuatro niños de entre tres y diez años. Zarpó de la ciudad de Chebba, en Túnez, más de 20 horas antes de ser localizada, según sus ocupantes.
Rescate en el mar
El velero Astral, de la ONG Open Arms avisó a la Guardia Costera italiana y acompañó a la barcaza hasta que fueron rescatados y trasladados a la isla de Lampedusa.
Chalecos para todos
Aunque se pensaba que había alrededor de 40 personas a bordo, la barcaza tenía un piso inferior en el que se hacinaban otras 30 personas.
La sonrisa
Una niña sonríe a ver acercarse a los socorristas de Open Arms tras más de 20 horas de travesía entre Túnez y Lampedusa.
Celebración
Los rescatados celebran haber sido localizados por el Astral una vez les informen de que serán trasladados a Lampedusa por los guardacostas italianos.
A bordo de la patera
Un socorrista de Open Arms recorre la patera después del rescate de las 72 personas para recoger los chalecos salvavidas.
