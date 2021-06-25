Para poder iniciar sesión tienes que aceptar nuestra política de privacidad. Acepto
Las imágenes de la última 'superluna' del año
La luna llena de junio es conocida como luna de fresa puesto que marca el inicio de la recogida de esta fruta.
Agencias
madrid
EFE/ Joédson Alves
Vista de la luna llena a través de la llama del panteón de la libertad, en la ciudad de Brasilia (Brasil).
REUTERS/ Ognen Teofilovski
Superluna a través de la Cruz del Milenio o "millenium cross" en Skopje (Macedonia).
AFP / ANGELA WEISS
La última superluna de 2021 apareciendo detrás de la Estatua de la Libertad en Nueva York (EEUU).
EP / Robert Michael
Superluna entre dos torres del Parlamento de Budapest (Hungría).
REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
La superluna de fresa sobre el minarete de la Mezquita de Zahraa El Maadi (Cairo).
EFE/ Javier Belver
Última superluna de 2021 vista sobre Zaragoza, y debido a la posición del satélite respecto a la Tierra su apreciación es diferente: más grande y más brillante.
EFE/Salas
Silueta de la estatua del arcángel San Rafael del puente romano de Córdoba, delante de la última superluna del año 2021 y primera luna llena del verano.
EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira
Fotografía hoy de la luna llena durante un partido entre Bolivia y Uruguay por el grupo A de la Copa América en el estadio Arena Pantanal en Cuiabá (Brasil).
