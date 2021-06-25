Estás leyendo: Las imágenes de la última 'superluna' del año

Superluna de fresa Las imágenes de la última 'superluna' del año

La luna llena de junio es conocida como luna de fresa puesto que marca el inicio de la recogida de esta fruta. 

  • Vista de la luna llena a través de la llama del panteón de la libertad, en la ciudad de Brasilia (Brasil)

    EFE/ Joédson Alves

    Luna en llamas 

    Vista de la luna llena a través de la llama del panteón de la libertad, en la ciudad de Brasilia (Brasil).

  • REUTERS/ Ognen Teofilovski

    Luna 'encrucijada'

    Superluna a través de la Cruz del Milenio o "millenium cross" en Skopje (Macedonia).

  • AFP / ANGELA WEISS 

    Luna llena tras la Estatua de la Libertad

    La última superluna de 2021 apareciendo detrás de la Estatua de la Libertad en Nueva York (EEUU).

  • EP / Robert Michael

    Luna llena en el Parlamento de Budapest

    Superluna entre dos torres del Parlamento de Budapest (Hungría).

  • REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

    Luna llena en El Cairo

    La superluna de fresa sobre el minarete de la Mezquita de Zahraa El Maadi (Cairo).

  • EFE/ Javier Belver

    Luna sobre Zaragoza

    Última superluna de 2021 vista sobre Zaragoza, y debido a la posición del satélite respecto a la Tierra su apreciación es diferente: más grande y más brillante.

  • EFE/Salas

    Luna sobre el arcángel San Rafael (Córdoba)

    Silueta de la estatua del arcángel San Rafael del puente romano de Córdoba, delante de la última superluna del año 2021 y primera luna llena del verano.

  • EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira


    Luna lleba en Cuiabá (Brasil)

    Fotografía hoy de la luna llena durante un partido entre Bolivia y Uruguay por el grupo A de la Copa América en el estadio Arena Pantanal en Cuiabá (Brasil).

