Un centenar de manifestantes convocados por la Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) se concentraron este jueves por la tarde en los aledaños del CaixaForum de Barcelona para protestar, al grito de 'Fuera el Borbón', por la presencia del rey Felipe VI, que presidió la entrega de los Premios Fundación Princesa de Girona (FPdGi). Al acto no asistió ningún representante de la Generalitat de Catalunya.

Desde el cordón policial impidió acercarse al CaixaForum, algunos concentrados quemaron papeles con la imagen del rey con la frase 'The spanish king is not welcomed in Catalonia' (El rey español no es bienvenido en Cataluña, en inglés).

Silbaron y corearon 'Catalunya no tiene rey', '¿Quién te ha votado, Felipe?', 'Familia Real, evasora fiscal' e 'Independencia', y también cantaron canciones como 'L'estaca' de Lluís Llach, entre otras.

Los participantes enarbolaron banderas independentistas y carteles con el lema 'Ni rey ni corona', pancartas con el mensaje de 'Libertad' y rollos de papel higiénico con las caras del rey Felipe VI, del rey emérito Juan Carlos I y de Francisco Franco.

También pidieron la absolución de los encausados por manifestaciones independentistas y el retorno de los líderes del procés en el extranjero.

Los reyes, acompañados de la Princesa Leonor y la Infanta Sofía, entregaron este jueves por la tarde los Premios FPdGi en un acto en el que se reconoce a los galardonados en la edición de 2020 y de 2021.