Estás leyendo: Aragonès saluda al rey y a Sánchez tras haber plantado al monarca en la bienvenida a la cena del Mobile

Público
Público

Aragonès saluda al rey y a Sánchez tras haber plantado al monarca en la bienvenida a la cena del Mobile

El presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ha saludado este domingo al rey y al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, poco antes de entrar en la sala de Fira de Barcelona donde se celebra la cena inaugural del MWC.

El rey Felipe VI, el presidente del gobierno Pedro Sánchez, la alcaldesa de Barcelona Ada Colau, y el president de la Generalitat Pere Aragonés (2d), hoy domingo en Barcelona durante la cena inaugural del Mobile World Congress.
El rey Felipe VI, el presidente del gobierno Pedro Sánchez, la alcaldesa de Barcelona Ada Colau, y el president de la Generalitat Pere Aragonés, este domingo 27 de junio en Barcelona durante la cena inaugural del Mobile World Congress. Francisco Gómez / Casa de S.M. El Rey / EFE

BARCELONA

Actualizado:

El presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ha saludado este domingo al rey y al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, poco antes de entrar en la sala de Fira de Barcelona donde se celebra la cena inaugural del MWC. 

Entre Aragonès y Felipe VI ha habido un saludo cordial y se han dado las buenas tardes; y el presidente de la Generalitat ha dicho a Sánchez: "Nos vemos el martes", cuando se reunirán los dos en La Moncloa. En la cena, las tres autoridades han coincidido en la misma mesa, junto a la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau.

Tras el recibimiento al rey a las puertas de la Fira --donde no ha estado el presidente de la Generalitat, pero sí Sánchez--, Aragonès ha coincidido con ambos ya en el interior, antes de entrar a la sala de la cena, han informado a Europa Press fuentes conocedoras.

En esta primera bienvenida al monarca, Aragonès habría plantado al monarca, según ha informado Efe. El presidente de la Generalitat no participó este domingo en el saludo protocolario a Felipe VI previo a la cena inaugural del Mobile World Congress (MWC) como gesto de distanciamiento hacia el jefe del Estado, aunque luego en el cóctel ha estado charlando con el rey.

El acto tuvo lugar en el Recinto Montjuic de la Fira de Barcelona, donde el rey sí ha sido recibido por el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.


Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público