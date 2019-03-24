Unas 200 personas inician una marcha hacia Bruselas para pedir a Europa que valide el 1-O

Unas 200 personas han iniciado este domingo por la mañana el 'Camí per la República' en Cerbère, marcha que se dirige hacia Bruselas para pedir al Parlamento Europeo que "implemente la República Catalana" y para que el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) intervenga "en el juicio al procés", informan en un comunicado este domingo sus organizadores.
En su primer tramo, la marcha ha arrancado de la estación de tren de Cerbère, ha seguido por la carretera secundaria hacia Colliure que recorrieron los exiilados de la Guerra Civil y está previsto que termine en Argelers.
Los organizadores prevén llegar a Bruselas de aquí a 40 días, recorriendo a pie unos 30 kilómetros diarios en una ruta que pasará por la Casa de la República de Waterloo, donde el expresidente Carles Puigdemont los recibirá junto a los otros políticos catalanes instalados en Bélgica.
El 'Camí per la República' es una iniciativa del activista Rai López, que ha anunciado que llevará consigo durante todo el camino una de las urnas del 1-O, y 20 personas ya han confirmado que le acompañarán hasta el final de la marcha.
En ocasión del inicio de la marcha se ha lanzado el manifiesto 'Camí per la República', que recoge las principales reivindicaciones de la marcha y pide a sus participantes que recojan firmas en su favor para "introducirlas en la urna" cuando se sumen a la ruta.
