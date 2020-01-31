Estás leyendo: Aguado no ve útil regular los precios de los alquileres: "Que Adam Smith siga resolviendo problemas del siglo XXI"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Ignacio Aguado Aguado no ve útil regular los precios de los alquileres: "Que Adam Smith siga resolviendo problemas del siglo XXI"

El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid defiende que la solución a las subidas abusivas pasa por "aumentar la oferta y desbloquear las operaciones urbanísticas".

El portavoz de Ciudadanos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, acepta las condiciones de Vox. (VÍCTOR LERENA | EFE)
El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado. | EFE)

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

público

Los precios de los alquileres en España han cerrado el 2019 con un incremento del 5,1%. Comunidades como Catalunya y Madrid han subido con fuerza los últimos años, un problema que aboca a miles de personas a no poder hacer frente a estos excesos. 

A pesar del compromiso del nuevo Gobierno de coalición entre PSOE y Podemos por poner techo a estas subidas abusivas, son las comunidades autónomas sobre las que recaen estas competencias. 

Algunas como la Comunidad de Madrid ya han anunciado que no aplicarán esta regulación. En esta línea, el vicepresidente madrileño, Ignacio Aguado, se ha manifestado este jueves alegando que "los sistemas de control de precios, de control de alquiler han resultado ser un fracaso en las principales de toda Europa" como París o Berlín.

Aguado: "Los sistemas de control de precios del  alquiler han resultado ser un fracaso en las principales de toda Europa como Berlín o París"

Aguado ha dejado la solución en manos del padre del liberalismo económico Adam Smith para confiar en que "la ley de la oferta y la demanda siga resolviendo problemas en el siglo XXI". 

Además ha arremetido contra la ex alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena porque "con sus políticas intervencionistas consiguió elevar el precio del alquiler en la ciudad de Madrid un 38%". 

A lo que añade que está "todo inventado" respecto a las políticas de alquiler. "Si le pones palos en la rueda a los propietarios, les complicas la vida y les haces que sea más difícil poner en alquiler su vivienda lo que estás haciendo es restringir la oferta y elevar los precios", sostiene Aguado

Para el vicepresidente la respuesta se encuentra en aumentar la oferta y desbloquear las operaciones urbanísticas "como ha hecho el ayuntamiento de Madrid que van a permitir la construcción de hasta 120.000 nuevas viviendas". 

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú