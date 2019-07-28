Público
Albert Rivera Toni Roldán: "Yo no sé cuál es el proyecto que está vendiendo ahora Rivera, o en qué se diferencia del PP"

El exdiputado no termina de entender ningún pacto llevado a cabo por Ciudadanos: "Estás cogobernando en comunidades con partidos que llevan más de 30 años en el poder, ¿qué tipo de regeneración es esa?".

El portavoz de Economía de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Toni Roldán

Toni Roldán, exportavoz económico de Ciudadanos y parte del núcleo duro del partido antes de abandonarlo por desacuerdos con la cúpula tras pactar con Vox, se ha mostrado muy crítico con la actual estrategia de Albert Rivera. 

En una entrevista en El País, el que fuera miembro de la dirección del partido naranja se muestra rotundo: "Rivera se equivoca". Y añade: "Yo no sé cuál es el proyecto que está vendiendo ahora Rivera, o en qué se diferencia del PP". 

Roldán no termina de entender ningún pacto llevado a cabo por el partido: "Estás cogobernando en comunidades con partidos que llevan más de 30 años en el poder, ¿qué tipo de regeneración es esa?", asegura. 

Durante la entrevista, destapa la estrategia de Rivera: "Tiene esta teoría, y hay mucha gente que piensa que un partido de centro no da para ganar", de ahí que, según Roldán, se haya producido el giro hacia la derecha. 

Sin embargo, también tiene reproches para el PSOE: "Sánchez se equivoca al haber despreciado a Ciudadanos. Nos ha llamado fachas", asegura. 

La alianza con Vox es la que más chirría al exdiputado: "Me parecería desastroso que la política de libertades, de inmigración o de igualdad dependiera de Vox", critica. 

Da a entender que todas estas decisiones son las que le llevaron a dejar el partido: "Estando en el corazón de las decisiones todo el tiempo, quedarme dentro se hacía asfixiante. Este Cs era más parte del problema que de la solución". 

