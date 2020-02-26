Almeida, dispuesto a "mejorar" su 'Madrid 360' después de reunirse con Ribera

La taxativa negativa de José Luis Martínez-Almeida a modificar 'Madrid 360' se ha diluido este miércoles tras la reunión con la ministra de Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera. Tras confrontar posturas incluso con sus socios de gobierno (Ciudadanos) por seguir permitiendo que los coches con etiqueta 'C' entren en el centro de Madrid, este miércoles el alcalde de la capital se ha mostrado dispuesto a "mejorar" su plan antipolución.

"No tenemos nada que esconder; es un plan que estamos dispuestos en todo momento a mejorar en pos de la mejora de la calidad del aire. Es un plan que está en constante evolución", ha asegurado Almeida a la salida de su reunión con Ribera.

El responsable del consistorio no se ha pronunciado sobre si seguirá permitiendo la entrada al núcleo de Madrid de coches con etiqueta 'C', antes vetados por el Madrid Central de Manuela Carmena. "Al margen de las opiniones que se puedan tener, hemos coincidido que es una de las 195 medidas que hay en Madrid 360, no conviene polarizar toda la cuestión en relación a una", ha espetado sobre esta cuestión, la que más polémica ha despertado hasta el momento.

"Hemos quedado en hacer un estudio y volver a reunirnos con esa modelización [...] en función de ella y de los resultados y la evaluación, podremos tener un mejor juicio y criterio", ha conluido el alcalde de Madrid. Esta ha sido la tónica general del discurso de Almeida tras la reunión: recordar que volverá a acudir al Ministerio una vez se haya realizado un informe sobre la efectividad de las 195 medidas descritas en la estrategia Madrid 360. No obstante, al mismo tiempo ha dejado por primera vez la puerta abierta a posibles cambios en dicha estrategia.